Here's How Much $1000 Invested In American Battery 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

American Battery ABML has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 37.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 52.23%. Currently, American Battery has a market capitalization of $882.19 million.

Buying $1000 In ABML: If an investor had bought $1000 of ABML stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,176.47 today based on a price of $1.39 for ABML at the time of writing.

American Battery's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.