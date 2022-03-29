$100 Invested In Teladoc Health 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Teladoc Health TDOC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.44%. Currently, Teladoc Health has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion.

Buying $100 In TDOC: If an investor had bought $100 of TDOC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $307.45 today based on a price of $76.86 for TDOC at the time of writing.

Teladoc Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.