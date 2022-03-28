QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Greenland Technologies Registers 4% Revenue Decline In Q4

by Akanksha Bakshi
March 28, 2022 8:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corp GTEC reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 4.2% to $22.9 million, missing the estimate of $24.06 million.
  • The decline was due to the recognition of orders that accumulated during the pandemic but were not fulfilled until 4Q20, combined with the adverse impact of ongoing supply chain constraints.
  • Transmission products sold totaled 31,349 units, compared with 37,164 units in 4Q20.
  • The gross margin was 16.1%, compared with 19.3% a year ago, reflecting lower revenue and higher raw material prices.
  • EPS dropped to $0.03 compared to $0.31 in 4Q20, missing the estimate of $0.11.
  • GTEC reported a loss from operations of $(0.1) million versus income from operations of $2.7 million a year ago.
  • The cash balance at the end of the quarter was $17.8 million.
  • FY22 Outlook: The company expects to deliver between 100 to 150 vehicles.
  • Price Action: GTEC shares are trading lower by 8.83% at $5.37 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance