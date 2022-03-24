 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Movado' Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Hikes Dividend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 8:43am   Comments
Share:
Movado' Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Hikes Dividend
  • Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.5% year-on-year, to $205.98 million, beating the consensus of $191 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 220 basis points to 58.7%, and the gross profit rose 19.8% Y/Y to $120.8 million.
  • The operating margin was 18.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 47.5% to $38.2 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.32 beat the analyst consensus of $0.80.
  • The company’s board approved a 40% hike in the quarterly dividend to $0.35 from $0.25 per share, payable on April 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 6, 2022.
  • The company held $277.1 million in cash and equivalents as of January 31, 2022.
  • Outlook: Movado sees FY23 sales of $780 million - $800 million, above the consensus of $774 million.
  • It expects FY23 operating income of $125 million - $130 million.
  • Price Action: MOV shares closed lower by 4.13% at $34.50 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MOV)

Movado Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Movado Group
How To Attend Movado Group Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call
4 Stock Ideas For A Valentine's Day Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com