If You Invested $100 In JinkoSolar Holding Co 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.33%. Currently, JinkoSolar Holding Co has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion.

Buying $100 In JKS: If an investor had bought $100 of JKS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $810.40 today based on a price of $53.00 for JKS at the time of writing.

JinkoSolar Holding Co's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.