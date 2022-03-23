 Skip to main content

Poshmark: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:47am   Comments
Poshmark: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Poshmark missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $14.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 28.98% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

