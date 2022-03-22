 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Sempra Energy 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 1:08pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Sempra Energy 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.6%. Currently, Sempra Energy has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion.

Buying $100 In SRE: If an investor had bought $1,000 of SRE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $626.04 today based on a price of $157.40 for SRE at the time of writing.

Sempra Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SRE)

DBA Sempra Looks To Continue To Trade Above Its Annual-High Share Price Today
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sempra Energy
Expert Ratings For Sempra Energy
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Looking Into Sempra Energy's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com