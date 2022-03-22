iMedia Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights
iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iMedia Brands beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was up $69.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iMedia Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.23
|-0.37
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.44
|-0.19
|-0.21
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|127.33M
|120.82M
|99.19M
|124.59M
|Revenue Actual
|130.68M
|113.44M
|113.20M
|124.80M
