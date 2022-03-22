 Skip to main content

iMedia Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022
iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iMedia Brands beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $69.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iMedia Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.23 -0.37 -0.22
EPS Actual -0.44 -0.19 -0.21 -0.21
Revenue Estimate 127.33M 120.82M 99.19M 124.59M
Revenue Actual 130.68M 113.44M 113.20M 124.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

