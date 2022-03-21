GreenBox To Release Q4, Full-Year Report During Conference Call

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions, has announced it will release its financial numbers for fourth-quarter and full year 2021 on March 31, 2021. The company has scheduled a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss that financial report as well as provide a corporate update; webcast will also include a question-and-answer segment. Those interested can dial 1-877-407-4018 toll free in the United States while international callers can dial 1-201-689-8471; all callers must use conference ID 13728060 to access the call. To ensure participation, callers should dial in at least 10 minutes early. The company noted that a replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 internationally, then entering pin number 13728060. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the company’s IR website.

To view the webcast, visit https://ccw.fm/nT03l

To view the full press release, visit https://ccw.fm/SsMQ3

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions. The company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products and fraud detection that improve the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information about the company, please visit www.GreenBoxPOS.com.

Image sourced from Unsplash

