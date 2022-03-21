Recap: Pinduoduo Q4 Earnings
Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pinduoduo beat estimated earnings by 162.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $204.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 15.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pinduoduo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|-0.15
|-0.42
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.44
|-0.23
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|4.16B
|4.20B
|3.15B
|2.96B
|Revenue Actual
|3.34B
|3.57B
|3.38B
|4.07B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
