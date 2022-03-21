 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 4:39am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.37 million.

• Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.

• UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $16.49 million.

• Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.

• NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $10.62 billion.

• FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $57.50 million.

• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $7.98 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $6.05 million.

• HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $183.35 million.

• Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $39.62 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.97 million.

• Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $25.60 million.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.82 million.

• Volta (NYSE:VLTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $12.28 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AXU + AUGX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com