Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.37 million.

• Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.

• UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $16.49 million.

• Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.

• NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $10.62 billion.

• FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $57.50 million.

• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $7.98 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $6.05 million.

• HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $183.35 million.

• Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $39.62 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.97 million.

• Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $25.60 million.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.82 million.

• Volta (NYSE:VLTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $12.28 million.

