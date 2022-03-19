 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $100 In Salesforce 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2022 2:06pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $100 In Salesforce 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.71% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CRM: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.62 shares of Salesforce.com at the time with $100. This investment in CRM would have produced an average annual return of 18.98%. Currently, Salesforce.com has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion.

Salesforce.com's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Salesforce.com you would have approximately $572.62 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CRM)

Markets Rise As S&P 500 Has Best Week Since November 2020
Fyllo Appoints Advertising Industry Veteran Steve Katelman As Chief Partnership Officer
Salesforce.com Whale Trades Spotted
Regrow Offers Single Pane Of Glass View To Cannabis Operators Delivered Via ServiceNow
Technical Levels For Salesforce Investors To Watch After Earnings
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com