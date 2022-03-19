If You Invested $100 In Salesforce 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.71% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CRM: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.62 shares of Salesforce.com at the time with $100. This investment in CRM would have produced an average annual return of 18.98%. Currently, Salesforce.com has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion.

Salesforce.com's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Salesforce.com you would have approximately $572.62 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

