If You Invested $1000 In Lululemon 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.98% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In LULU: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 13.50 shares of Lululemon Athletica at the time with $1,000. This investment in LULU would have produced an average annual return of 15.23%. Currently, Lululemon Athletica has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion.

Lululemon Athletica's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,231.27 today based on a price of $313.37 for LULU at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

