 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1000 In Lululemon 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 1:33pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1000 In Lululemon 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.98% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In LULU: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 13.50 shares of Lululemon Athletica at the time with $1,000. This investment in LULU would have produced an average annual return of 15.23%. Currently, Lululemon Athletica has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion.

Lululemon Athletica's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,231.27 today based on a price of $313.37 for LULU at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (LULU)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2022
Reversal Patterns For Meta Platforms (Facebook), eBay And Lululemon: Is The Bottom Forming?
Lululemon Athletica Whale Trades For March 14
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LULU
Lululemon Launches Footwear Collection: What Investors Should Know
AMD And Micron Lead the Nasdaq Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com