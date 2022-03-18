 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BTIG Upgraded Staar Surgical Stock - Read Why
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
BTIG Upgraded Staar Surgical Stock - Read Why
  • BTIG upgraded Implantable lenses-focused Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) to Buy from Neutral with a $98 price target. 
  • Analyst Ryan Zimmerman believes that the Company's fundamentals will likely improve in 2H of 2022 as U.S. physicians appear more apt to try EVO upon clearance than in his previous channel checks as Staar prepares for launch. 
  • After accounting for Staar's current U.S. customer base, Zimmerman sees the Company hit Street expectations in the U.S. without much increase in physicians.
  • In the U.S., submission of clinical data for STAAR's EVO family of myopia lenses remains under customary interactive FDA review.
  • Q4 sales increased 28% Y/Y to $59 million, driven by ICL sales and unit growth of 33% and 36%, respectively.
  • Staar held cash and cash equivalents of $199.7 million.
  • The Company reaffirmed FY22 sales outlook of approximately $295 million, subject to no unforeseen incremental impact from Covid, representing 28% growth Y/Y.
  • Price Action: STAA shares are up 7.90% at $75.25 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for STAA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnPerform
May 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Jan 2021BenchmarkDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for STAA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STAA)

10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 18, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Staar Surgical: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Upgrades Health Care Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com