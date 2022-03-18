 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Nike's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 12:02pm
Nike (NYSE:NKE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nike will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

Nike bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 6.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nike's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.63 1.11 0.51 0.76
EPS Actual 0.83 1.16 0.93 0.90
Price Change % 6.15% -6.26% 15.53% -3.97%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Nike were trading at $127.41 as of March 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

