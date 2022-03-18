Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Stock In The Last 15 Years

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.1% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SQM: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.21 shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera at the time with $100. This investment in SQM would have produced an average annual return of 11.87%. Currently, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $100 in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera you would have approximately $549.41 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

