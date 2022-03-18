 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 11:38am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Stock In The Last 15 Years

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.1% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SQM: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.21 shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera at the time with $100. This investment in SQM would have produced an average annual return of 11.87%. Currently, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera you would have approximately $549.41 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SQM)

Where Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Stands With Analysts
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Dips Over 400 Points; U.S. Records Budget Surplus Of $119 billion For January
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com