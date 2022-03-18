$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.58% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In JD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.15 shares of JD.com at the time with $100. This investment in JD would have produced an average annual return of 15.99%. Currently, JD.com has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion.

JD.com's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $200.66 today based on a price of $63.64 for JD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

