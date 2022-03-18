 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 10:23am   Comments
Share:
$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.58% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In JD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.15 shares of JD.com at the time with $100. This investment in JD would have produced an average annual return of 15.99%. Currently, JD.com has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion.

JD.com's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $200.66 today based on a price of $63.64 for JD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (JD)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Looking Into JD.COM Inc - American Depositary Shares's Recent Short Interest
Here's Why JD.com, Pinduoduo And Bilibili Shares Are Moving
Tencent's Social Media Removes Posts Questioning China's Strong Economic Data
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Did The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Rocket Nearly 40% Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com