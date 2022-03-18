CNFinance Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CNFinance Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was down $83.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNFinance Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.090
|0.04
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.039
|0.15
|0.18
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|72.91M
|38.89M
|69.02M
|73.29M
|Revenue Actual
|23.31M
|27.20M
|33.90M
|32.73M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News