CNFinance Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CNFinance Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was down $83.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CNFinance Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.090 0.04 0.01 EPS Actual 0.039 0.15 0.18 0.22 Revenue Estimate 72.91M 38.89M 69.02M 73.29M Revenue Actual 23.31M 27.20M 33.90M 32.73M

