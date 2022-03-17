Why GameStop Shares Are Falling After Hours

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported earnings results that were down year-over-year.

GameStop reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.25 billion, which beat the $2.22 billion estimate. The company reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of $1.86 per share, which was down from positive earnings of $1.34 per share year-over-year.

GameStop also reported a quarterly adjusted EBITDA loss of $126.9 million, versus a gain of $50.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GME 52-Week Range: $77.58 - $344.66

Gamestop shares were down 10.8% in after hours at $78.24 at press time.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.