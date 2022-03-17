 Skip to main content

Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

InvestorBrandNetwork  
March 17, 2022 2:18pm   Comments
Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) traded today at $47.93, eclipsing its 12-month high. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 886,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.2 million shares.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is currently priced 1.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $47.13.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is a pure-play specialty foundry that manufactures semiconductors. As a pure-play foundry, it focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs), based on the design specifications of customers.

The company’s line of integrated circuits is incorporated into a variety of products and markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, and industrial and medical device products. Tower produces ICs alongside wholly-owned subsidiaries through fabrication facilities located in Japan.

As a complement to its technology offerings, Tower offers services that enable a quick and accurate design cycle. To further assist customers with design and technical support, an integrated team helps clients through the manufacturing cycle.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $47.93 and a 12-month low of $24.81 and are now trading 93% above that low price at $47.89 per share.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentEarnings News

