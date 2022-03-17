$1000 Invested In Vertex Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.35% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In VRTX: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 10.95 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at the time with $1,000. This investment in VRTX would have produced an average annual return of 22.8%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,737.60 today based on a price of $250.09 for VRTX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

