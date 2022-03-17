 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$1000 Invested In Vertex Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 2:12pm   Comments
Share:
$1000 Invested In Vertex Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.35% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In VRTX: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 10.95 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at the time with $1,000. This investment in VRTX would have produced an average annual return of 22.8%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,737.60 today based on a price of $250.09 for VRTX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (VRTX)

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sheds Stake In This Large-Cap Pharma Ahead Of Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 3, 2022
This Biopharmaceutical Company Has A Better 3-Month Return Than Apple, Starbucks, Nvidia And Microsoft
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Clocks 27% Growth In Product Revenues, Issues FY22 Guidance
Recap: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead's Blood Cancer Studies Placed On Partial Clinical Hold, Immunocore Gets FDA Nod, NRx Touts Positive COVID-19 Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com