CBAK Energy Expects Significant Contribution From Hitrans' Performance In 2022 And Beyond
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 1:53pm   Comments
  • CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBATprovided financial highlights of Zhejiang Hitrans Lithium Battery Technology Co., a lithium-ion battery material supplier in China.
  • CBAK Energy has acquired 81.56% of Hitrans' equity stake. Considering the transaction was closed on November 29, 2021, CBAK Energy will not incorporate Hitrans's financial performance before the closing date.
  • Hitrans' revenues were $97.9 million in the first three-quarters of FY21, roughly four times CBAK Energy's revenues in the same period.
  • Hitrans generated a gross profit of $11 million, about 2.7 times the gross profit of CBAK Energy. Its operating profit was $4.2 million.
  • CBAK Energy expects Hitrans' results to significantly increase its financial results in 2022 and beyond.
  • Price Action: CBAT shares are trading lower by 4.03% at $1.19 on the last check Thursday.

