5 Stocks To Watch For March 17, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 5:04am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For March 17, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 0.5% to $213.52 in after-hours trading.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced plans to enter into $175 million accelerated buyback plan. The company also named Dennis Secor as CFO. Guess shares gained 4.9% to $20.29 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $4.64 per share on revenue of $23.44 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.5% to $227.05 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Executives Sell More Than $25M Of 4 Stocks

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and announced a $1.5 billion stock buyback. The company also raised its quarterly dividend. Williams-Sonoma shares surged 7.6% to $164.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to post quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $13.44 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares rose 1.8% to $330.90 in after-hours trading.

Also check out: Insiders Buy Around $21M Of 3 Stocks

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

