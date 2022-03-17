5 Stocks To Watch For March 17, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 0.5% to $213.52 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GES) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced plans to enter into $175 million accelerated buyback plan. The company also named Dennis Secor as CFO. Guess shares gained 4.9% to $20.29 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $4.64 per share on revenue of $23.44 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.5% to $227.05 in pre-market trading.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and announced a $1.5 billion stock buyback. The company also raised its quarterly dividend. Williams-Sonoma shares surged 7.6% to $164.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to post quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $13.44 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares rose 1.8% to $330.90 in after-hours trading.

