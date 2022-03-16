 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Digital Turbine 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Digital Turbine 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 98.32% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In APPS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1,136.36 shares of Digital Turbine at the time with $1,000. This investment in APPS would have produced an average annual return of 111.42%. Currently, Digital Turbine has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion.

Digital Turbine's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $42,244.32 today based on a price of $37.18 for APPS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (APPS)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Digital Turbine Whale Trades For February 24
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Digital Turbine
How Google's Privacy Solution Will Impact Magnite, Digital Turbine, Trade Desk As Per Analysts
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com