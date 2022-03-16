Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Digital Turbine 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 98.32% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In APPS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1,136.36 shares of Digital Turbine at the time with $1,000. This investment in APPS would have produced an average annual return of 111.42%. Currently, Digital Turbine has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion.

Digital Turbine's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $42,244.32 today based on a price of $37.18 for APPS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

