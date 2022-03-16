Why Jabil Shares Are Rising Today

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.

Jabil reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $7.55 billion, which beat the $7.43 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.47 per share.

Jabil expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to be between $7.9 billion and $8.5 billion versus the $7.71 billion estimate. The company expects core earnings of $1.40 to $1.80 per share versus the estimate of $1.46 per share.

Jabil provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.

JBL 52-Week Range: $47.92 - $72.11

Jabil shares were up 7.6% at $60.05 at time of publication.