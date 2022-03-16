 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Jabil Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2022 9:32am   Comments
Share:
Why Jabil Shares Are Rising Today

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.

Jabil reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $7.55 billion, which beat the $7.43 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.47 per share.

Jabil expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to be between $7.9 billion and $8.5 billion versus the $7.71 billion estimate. The company expects core earnings of $1.40 to $1.80 per share versus the estimate of $1.46 per share. 

Jabil provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.

See Also: 40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

JBL 52-Week Range: $47.92 - $72.11

Jabil shares were up 7.6% at $60.05 at time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBL)

Jabil Clocks 11% Revenue Growth In Q2; Boosts FY22 Outlook
Jabil: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Fed Decision
Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2022
Preview: Jabil's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com