Lands' End Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 10:23am   Comments
  • Lands' End Inc (NASDAQ: LE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3.2% year-on-year, to $555.4 million, missing the consensus of $567.68 million.
  • Global eCommerce revenue decreased 4.4% Y/Y to $441.5 million due to shipping delays caused by supply chain challenges.
  • EPS of $0.21 missed the consensus of $0.31. Gross margin contracted by 360 basis points to 35.9%, and the gross profit declined 6.4% Y/Y to $199.1 million.
  • The operating margin was 3.1%, and operating income for the quarter fell 52.5% to $17.1 million.
  • The company held $34.3 million in cash and equivalents as of January 28, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for twelve months totaled $70.6 million.
  • Outlook: Lands' End sees Q1 sales of $320 million - $335 million versus the consensus of $335.65 million. It sees Q1 EPS loss of $(0.12) - $(0.06) versus the Street view of $(0.26).
  • The company expects FY22 sales of $1.68 billion - $1.75 billion versus the consensus of $1.65 billion. Lands' End sees FY22 EPS of $0.71 - $1.04 versus the consensus of $1.09.
  • Price Action: LE shares are trading lower by 1.46% at $15.51 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

