Baudax Bio: Q4 Earnings Insights
Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Baudax Bio reported an EPS of $-4.41.
Revenue was up $324.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.75 which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Baudax Bio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-5.25
|-7
|-6.65
|-21.35
|EPS Actual
|-7
|-7.35
|-9.45
|-3.15
|Revenue Estimate
|600.00K
|470.00K
|630.00K
|1.63M
|Revenue Actual
|281.00K
|201.00K
|198.00K
|76.00K
