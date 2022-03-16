 Skip to main content

Baudax Bio: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 8:22am   Comments
Baudax Bio: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Baudax Bio reported an EPS of $-4.41.

Revenue was up $324.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.75 which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Baudax Bio's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -5.25 -7 -6.65 -21.35
EPS Actual -7 -7.35 -9.45 -3.15
Revenue Estimate 600.00K 470.00K 630.00K 1.63M
Revenue Actual 281.00K 201.00K 198.00K 76.00K

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

