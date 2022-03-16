Baudax Bio: Q4 Earnings Insights

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Baudax Bio reported an EPS of $-4.41.

Revenue was up $324.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.75 which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Baudax Bio's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -5.25 -7 -6.65 -21.35 EPS Actual -7 -7.35 -9.45 -3.15 Revenue Estimate 600.00K 470.00K 630.00K 1.63M Revenue Actual 281.00K 201.00K 198.00K 76.00K

