 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shoe Carnival's Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Hikes Dividend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 7:58am   Comments
Share:
Shoe Carnival's Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Hikes Dividend
  • Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 23.4% year-on-year, to $313.37 million, beating the consensus of $280.42 million.
  • The revenue growth was driven by increased store traffic and new customer acquisition.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.83 beat the consensus of $0.44.
  • Gross profit rose 49.5% Y/Y to $116.8 million, with the margin expanding 650 basis points to 37.3%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 31.5% Y/Y to $88.9 million.
  • The operating margin was 8.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 164.2% to $27.9 million.
  • Shoe Carnival held $132.4 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for twelve months totaled $147.8 million.
  • The company's board approved a 29% increase to the quarterly cash dividend from $0.07 to $0.09 per share, payable on April 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 4, 2022.
  • "We now expect to sustain operating income and EPS levels that are more than double the pre-pandemic record levels set in fiscal 2019," said CEO Mark Worden.
  • Outlook: Shoe Carnival sees FY22 sales growth of 4% - 7%, and EPS of $3.80 - $4.10.
  • Price Action: SCVL shares closed higher by 4.07% at $31.43 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCVL)

Recap: Shoe Carnival Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2022
Preview: Shoe Carnival's Earnings
Shoe Carnival's Earnings: A Preview
Preview: Shoe Carnival's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com