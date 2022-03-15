Here's How Much $100 Invested In Intellia Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.59% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NTLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.95 shares of Intellia Therapeutics at the time with $100. This investment in NTLA would have produced an average annual return of 31.86%. Currently, Intellia Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion.

Intellia Therapeutics's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Intellia Therapeutics you would have approximately $397.84 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.