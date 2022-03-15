 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Intellia Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Intellia Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.59% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NTLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.95 shares of Intellia Therapeutics at the time with $100. This investment in NTLA would have produced an average annual return of 31.86%. Currently, Intellia Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion.

Intellia Therapeutics's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Intellia Therapeutics you would have approximately $397.84 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NTLA)

Intellia's CRISPR-Engineered Cell Therapy Receives FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Bone Marrow Cancer
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2022
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Analyst Ratings For Intellia Therapeutics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com