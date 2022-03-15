 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.42% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AMGN: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.47 shares of Amgen at the time with $100. This investment in AMGN would have produced an average annual return of 13.1%. Currently, Amgen has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion.

Amgen's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Amgen you would have approximately $340.08 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

