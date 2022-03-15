 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Jabil
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 10:15am   Comments
Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Jabil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47.

Jabil bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jabil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.80 1.38 1.04 0.95
EPS Actual 1.92 1.44 1.30 1.27
Price Change % 1.75% 1.99% -3.75% 1.09%

Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil were trading at $54.17 as of March 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

