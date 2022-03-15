Why GitLab Shares Are Rising
GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is surging Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above estimates.
GitLab reported quarterly revenue of $77.8 million, which beat the $70.29 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 16 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 25 cents per share.
GitLab said it expects first-quarter revenue to be between $77 million and $78 million, versus the $72.75 million estimate. The company said it expects to record a first-quarter earnings loss of 27 to 28 cents per share, versus the estimate for a loss of 30 cents per share.
- Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained GitLab with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $115 to $50.
- Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein maintained GitLab with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $175 to $105.
GTLB 52-Week Range: $35.12 - $137
GitLab shares were up 19.6% at $39.52 at publication time.
Latest Ratings for GTLB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|RBC Capital
|Upgrades
|Sector Perform
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
