ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 27.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $3.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ANI Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|0.68
|0.71
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|0.67
|1.04
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|49.70M
|48.05M
|46.80M
|54.27M
|Revenue Actual
|52.06M
|48.62M
|54.52M
|57.25M
