ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 27.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $3.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ANI Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.68 0.71 0.94 EPS Actual 1.01 0.67 1.04 0.80 Revenue Estimate 49.70M 48.05M 46.80M 54.27M Revenue Actual 52.06M 48.62M 54.52M 57.25M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.