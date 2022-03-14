 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lam Research 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.93% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In LRCX: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.94 shares of Lam Research at the time with $1,000. This investment in LRCX would have produced an average annual return of 29.88%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion.

Lam Research's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $3,710.88 today based on a price of $467.46 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

