Mid-Day Market Update: Markets Mixed; Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points

The Nasdaq index turned lower midway through trading, losing more than 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.61% to 33,143.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 12,698.26. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.05% to 4,202.22.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financials shares climbed by 2.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB), up 11% and Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) up 13%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell by 2.5%.

Top Headline

Russia sought China's military equipment to support its invasion of Ukraine, Financial Times reported citing U.S. officials. The U.S. looks to caution its allies against China's possible assistance to Russia.

Equities Trading UP

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) shares shot up 95% to $5.89 after the company announced it would be acquired for $6 per share.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) got a boost, shooting 33% to $26.69 after Rio Tinto proposed to acquire the company at C$34 per share.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were also up, gaining 18% to $163.30 after the company announced the first participant has been dosed in a clinical trial of an experimental HIV trimer mRNA vaccine.

Equities Trading DOWN

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares tumbled 55% to $4.7950 after the company's Phase 3 PIVOT trial did not meet its primary endpoint.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) were down 33% to $3.31. JP Morgan downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $3.5 price target.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) was down, falling 32% to $0.3100 after the company on Friday reported Q4 earnings, posting a year-over-year decline in revenue.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 8.7% to $99.83, while gold traded down 1.3% to $1,959.10.

Silver traded down 3.2% Monday to $25.325 while copper fell 2.2% to $4.5245.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 1.44%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.56%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.52%. The German DAX gained 2.66%, French CAC 40 gained 2.04% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 1.96%.

French current account deficit declined to EUR 1.79 billion in January from EUR 7.04 billion in the prior month, while trade deficit shrank to EUR 8.03 billion from EUR 11.39 billion. Wholesale price inflation in Germany increased 16.6% year-over-year in February.

Economics

There were no major US economic releases Monday.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 81,174,670 cases with around 993,810 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 42,993,490 cases and 515,900 deaths, while Brazil reported over 29,368,770 COVID-19 cases with 655,130 deaths. In total, there were at least 458,633,270 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,066,830 deaths.