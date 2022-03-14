 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of HireQuest's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of HireQuest's Earnings

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that HireQuest will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

HireQuest bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at HireQuest's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 0.23 0.2 0.09 0.1
Price Change % 18.43% 1.19% -1.9% 6.56%

Stock Performance

Shares of HireQuest were trading at $16.51 as of March 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (HQI)

Barrington Sees Sharp Upside In This Staffing Company
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2022
HireQuest: Dividend Insights
HireQuest To Acquire Commercial Staffing, Executive Placement Providers In Philadelphia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings