 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Whole Earth Brands Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 8:51am   Comments
Share:
Whole Earth Brands Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
  • Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FREE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 consolidated product revenue growth of 75.3% year-on-year, to $132.71 million, missing the consensus of $138.56 million.
  • On a proforma basis, organic product revenue was flat compared to last year.
  • Product revenues from Branded CPG segment increased 98.1%, and the Flavors & Ingredients segment rose 21.2%.
  • The gross profit increased 53.6% Y/Y to $38.7 million with a gross profit margin of 29.2% versus 33.3% last year.
  • The operating margin was 4.8%, and operating income for the quarter of $6.4 million.
  • The company held $28.3 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • EPS loss of $(0.01) missed the analyst consensus of $0.20.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 47% Y/Y to $20.6 million.
  • "Heading into 2022, we expect our recent pricing actions and productivity improvements will offset current inflationary pressures," said CEO Albert Manzone.
  • Outlook: Whole Earth Brands sees FY22 net product revenues of $530 million - $545 million versus the consensus of $545.12 million. It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $84 million - $87 million.
  • Price Action: FREE shares closed lower by 3.65% at $8.71 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FREE)

Whole Earth Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Whole Earth Brands
Irwin Simon, At The Helm Of One Of The Biggest Cannabis Operators, Tilray: Meet Our Keynote Speakers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com