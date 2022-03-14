Whole Earth Brands Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FREE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 consolidated product revenue growth of 75.3% year-on-year, to $132.71 million, missing the consensus of $138.56 million.
- On a proforma basis, organic product revenue was flat compared to last year.
- Product revenues from Branded CPG segment increased 98.1%, and the Flavors & Ingredients segment rose 21.2%.
- The gross profit increased 53.6% Y/Y to $38.7 million with a gross profit margin of 29.2% versus 33.3% last year.
- The operating margin was 4.8%, and operating income for the quarter of $6.4 million.
- The company held $28.3 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- EPS loss of $(0.01) missed the analyst consensus of $0.20.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 47% Y/Y to $20.6 million.
- "Heading into 2022, we expect our recent pricing actions and productivity improvements will offset current inflationary pressures," said CEO Albert Manzone.
- Outlook: Whole Earth Brands sees FY22 net product revenues of $530 million - $545 million versus the consensus of $545.12 million. It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $84 million - $87 million.
- Price Action: FREE shares closed lower by 3.65% at $8.71 on Friday.
