 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The One Group Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 8:21am   Comments
Share:
The One Group Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The One Group Hospitality beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $39.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 11.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The One Group Hospitality's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.19 0.11 0.01 0.02
EPS Actual 0.11 0.19 0.05 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 70.77M 61.21M 47.28M 43.25M
Revenue Actual 71.87M 70.76M 50.48M 44.99M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (STKS)

Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2022
The One Group Hospitality Earnings Preview
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com