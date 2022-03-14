The One Group Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Insights

The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The One Group Hospitality beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $39.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 11.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The One Group Hospitality's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.11 0.01 0.02 EPS Actual 0.11 0.19 0.05 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 70.77M 61.21M 47.28M 43.25M Revenue Actual 71.87M 70.76M 50.48M 44.99M

