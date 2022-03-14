The One Group Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Insights
The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
The One Group Hospitality beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $39.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 11.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The One Group Hospitality's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.11
|0.01
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.19
|0.05
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|70.77M
|61.21M
|47.28M
|43.25M
|Revenue Actual
|71.87M
|70.76M
|50.48M
|44.99M
