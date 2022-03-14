CareCloud: Q4 Earnings Insights
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CareCloud reported an EPS of $0.34.
Revenue was up $5.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58 which was followed by a 2.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CareCloud's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.28
|-0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.31
|0.20
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|36.14M
|32.02M
|29.39M
|32.04M
|Revenue Actual
|38.30M
|34.06M
|29.77M
|32.04M
