CareCloud: Q4 Earnings Insights

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

CareCloud reported an EPS of $0.34.

Revenue was up $5.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58 which was followed by a 2.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CareCloud's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.28 -0.39 EPS Actual 0.41 0.31 0.20 0.37 Revenue Estimate 36.14M 32.02M 29.39M 32.04M Revenue Actual 38.30M 34.06M 29.77M 32.04M

