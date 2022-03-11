$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.39% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TXN: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.12 shares of Texas Instruments at the time with $100. This investment in TXN would have produced an average annual return of 18.08%. Currently, Texas Instruments has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion.

Texas Instruments's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Texas Instruments you would have approximately $539.58 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

