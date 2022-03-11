Genius Sports' Q4 Top-Line Beats, Backed By New Relations With Leagues, Sportsbooks, Brands
- Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 78.7% year-on-year to $84 million, beating the consensus of $80.7 million.
- Segments: Betting Technology, Content & Services revenue grew 52.9% Y/Y to $53.9 million.
- Sports Technology & Services revenue rose 206.1% Y/Y to $13 million.
- Media Technology, Content & Services revenue increased 127.5% Y/Y to $17.1 million.
- EPS loss of $(0.28) missed the consensus of $(0.21).
- Genius Sports held $222.4 million in cash and equivalents.
- "2021 was a transformational year that saw Genius form innovative new relationships with leagues, sportsbooks, and brands alike, which allowed us to deliver record group revenue in the fourth quarter," said Mark Locke, GSL Co-Founder and CEO.
- Outlook: As announced in its Investor Day, Genius Sports' FY22 revenue outlook is $340 million.
- Genius Sports sees FY23 revenue of $430 million - $440 million.
- Price Action: GENI shares traded higher by 5.26% at $5.20 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
