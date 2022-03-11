 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genius Sports' Q4 Top-Line Beats, Backed By New Relations With Leagues, Sportsbooks, Brands
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 8:03am   Comments
Share:
Genius Sports' Q4 Top-Line Beats, Backed By New Relations With Leagues, Sportsbooks, Brands
  • Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENIreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 78.7% year-on-year to $84 million, beating the consensus of $80.7 million.
  • Segments: Betting Technology, Content & Services revenue grew 52.9% Y/Y to $53.9 million.
  • Sports Technology & Services revenue rose 206.1% Y/Y to $13 million.
  • Media Technology, Content & Services revenue increased 127.5% Y/Y to $17.1 million.
  • EPS loss of $(0.28) missed the consensus of $(0.21).
  • Genius Sports held $222.4 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "2021 was a transformational year that saw Genius form innovative new relationships with leagues, sportsbooks, and brands alike, which allowed us to deliver record group revenue in the fourth quarter," said Mark Locke, GSL Co-Founder and CEO. 
  • Outlook: As announced in its Investor Day, Genius Sports' FY22 revenue outlook is $340 million.
  • Genius Sports sees FY23 revenue of $430 million - $440 million.
  • Price Action: GENI shares traded higher by 5.26% at $5.20 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GENI)

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2022
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Where Genius Sports Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com