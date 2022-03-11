Futu Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 03:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Futu Holdings missed estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $1.05.
Revenue was up $52.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Futu Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.45
|1.03
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|281.17M
|96.73M
|96.73M
|96.73M
|Revenue Actual
|222.36M
|203.05M
|283.56M
|153.02M
