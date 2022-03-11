Futu Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 03:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Futu Holdings missed estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $1.05.

Revenue was up $52.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Futu Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.05 EPS Actual 0.53 0.45 1.03 0.49 Revenue Estimate 281.17M 96.73M 96.73M 96.73M Revenue Actual 222.36M 203.05M 283.56M 153.02M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.