 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rivian Takes A Leaf Out Of Tesla's Playbook: Here's Its Plan To Hedge Against Nickel Woes This Year
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 9:48pm   Comments
Share:
Rivian Takes A Leaf Out Of Tesla's Playbook: Here's Its Plan To Hedge Against Nickel Woes This Year

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) will start using batteries made of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) in some of its cars this year as a hedge against rocketing nickel prices, the electric vehicle maker's CEO RJ Scaringe said on Thursday.

What Happened: The EV maker plans to offer LFP batteries in its standard variant vehicles at lower costs before extending it to other commercial platforms and consumer vehicles by late 2023.

“We hope the inflation that nickel pricing (is seeing) very recently is short-lived,” Scaringe told investors on an earnings call, adding that the company was developing a portfolio of battery solutions.

“One of the nice things about having multiple different chemistries across our portfolio is it essentially provides a bit of a hedge around some of the different materials that go into different battery chemistries, in this case, of course, referring to nickel.”

Scaringe said Rivian is sourcing and building its first LFP batteries through a partner.

Nickel prices have zoomed to record highs amid a supply squeeze caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

See Also: ARK Analyst Sees 'Bad Time' For Inefficient EV Makers That Use Lithium-Ion Batteries: Here's Why

Following Tesla’s Lead: Irvine, California-based Rivian is not the first to make such a switch. Global EV leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) last year announced a similar move to lower costs and boost profit margins.

LFP batteries have less energy density, need more efficient drivetrains, and do not use nickel as an ingredient. They are less expensive than those with a more nickel-rich composition.

Problems At Hand:  Rivian rolled back price hikes earlier this week after widespread online backlash, and is facing a lawsuit from shareholders who have alleged it failed to disclose those plans after going public.

Rivian on Thursday missed analyst estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit. The company said it produced 1,410 vehicles in 2022 and 2,425 since production began.

Price Action: Rivian stock closed 6.35% lower at $41.2 a share on Thursday and fell 12.7% in extended trading.

Photo courtesy: Rivian

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIVN)

Rivian Q4 Results: Earnings And Sales Miss, 909 Vehicle Deliveries And More
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Rivian Failed To Disclose Price Hike Plans To Investors, Lawsuit Alleges
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Barclays More Than Halves Rivian Automotive's Price Target - Read Why
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs LFP batteries nickel RJ ScaringeEarnings News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com