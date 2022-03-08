 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tesla, Rivals Could Find It Tough To Launch Affordable EVs If Russia-Ukraine War Keeps Raging
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 08, 2022 1:36am   Comments
Share:
Why Tesla, Rivals Could Find It Tough To Launch Affordable EVs If Russia-Ukraine War Keeps Raging

Prices of nickel and other key electric-vehicle materials have skyrocketed as the Russia-Ukraine war has sparked supply worries, and could throw a wrench into the plans of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its rivals to launch cheaper cars, according to media reports.

What Happened: Nickel prices soared 62% on Monday to an almost 15-year high of over $40,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange amid a historic Russia supply squeeze, as per data from Bloomberg News.

Nickel is a key element in making lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.

“The nickel market is the tightest it has been since the commodity supercycle during the 2000s,” the report quoted a research note by Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) analysts.

See Also: Lithium Prices Point To Rising EV Prices In 2022

Why It Matters: The Ukraine conflict has piled onto existing problems of global supply chain snarls and a chip crunch, and could mark the first year-over-year increase in the average price of lithium-ion battery cells, as per a Reuters analysis, which cited Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

Russia's Nornickel also caters to around 20% of global supplies of high purity class 1 nickel used in EV batteries, according to the report.

Elon Musk-led Tesla raised EV prices last year, while Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) had to roll back price hikes of up to 20% due to an online backlash and threat of cancellations.

See Also: Rivian Faces Growing Online Backlash After Increasing Car Prices, Thousands Claim To Cancel Orders

The average price of an EV in the United States was $63,000 in January, 35% higher than the overall industry average for all vehicles, according to research firm Cox Automotive.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4% lower at $804.6 a share on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Alibaba Strikes Gains Even As Tech Peers Drop In Hong Kong Today - What's At Play?
Cathie Wood Loads Up $2.8M In This Self-Driving Trucking Company As Shares Plunge 38% In A Week
As Oil Prices Skyrocket, Cathie Wood Admits She Got 'Supply Shock Wrong' With $10 Forecast
Tesla Owner Billed $600,000 After Visiting Supercharger Due To Software Bug
Alibaba Commences Mass Production Of EVs
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon MuskNews Commodities Politics Markets Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com