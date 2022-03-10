 Skip to main content

Why Zumiez Shares Are Sliding After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 4:48pm   Comments
Why Zumiez Shares Are Sliding After Hours

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.

Zumiez said fourth-quarter revenue increased 4.6% year-over-year to $346.7 million, which came in below the $353.18 million estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, which came in below the estimate of $1.76 per share.

Zumiez expects first-quarter revenue to be between $215 million and $221 million versus the $258 million estimate. 

The company also announced that total quarterly revenue for the 35 days ended March 5 decreased 1.9% compared to the same 35-day period in the prior year. 

See Also: Why DocuSign Shares Are Falling After Hours

ZUMZ 52-Week Range: $36.33 - $55.10

Zumiez shares were down 16.4% in after-hours trading at $36.01. 

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

