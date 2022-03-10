 Skip to main content

Capricor Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Capricor Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $57.83 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.04% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

