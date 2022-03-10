 Skip to main content

Why JD.com Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Why JD.com Shares Are Falling Today

JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) is trading lower Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter results showing slowing growth. 

JD said quarterly revenue increased 23% year-over-year to RMB275.9 billion ($43.3 billion). JD attributed the revenue growth to a 25.1% increase in net product revenues, which accounted for about 85% of the total revenue.

JD said it lost 52 cents per share on a diluted net income basis. 

JD is China's second largest e-commerce company after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery.

JD 52-Week Range: $56.41 - $94.40

JD shares were down 16.1% at $52.33 at time of publication.

