What's Going On With FuelCell Energy Shares Today?

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is trading lower Thursday despite reporting fiscal 2022 first-quarter results that showed strong growth year-over-year.

FuelCell said first-quarter revenue increased 114% year-over-year to $31.8 million, which beat the $26.73 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 5 cents per share.

FuelCell announced that it will hold its 2022 Investor Day on March 16. The company said it will discuss the market opportunities that its solutions address and focus on the evolution of the company over the next several years.

See Also: 23 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

FCEL 52-Week Range: $3.39 - $18.60

FuelCell shares were down 4.27% at $6.05 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of FuelCell.