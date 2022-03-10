 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With FuelCell Energy Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 8:46am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With FuelCell Energy Shares Today?

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is trading lower Thursday despite reporting fiscal 2022 first-quarter results that showed strong growth year-over-year.

FuelCell said first-quarter revenue increased 114% year-over-year to $31.8 million, which beat the $26.73 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 5 cents per share.

FuelCell announced that it will hold its 2022 Investor Day on March 16. The company said it will discuss the market opportunities that its solutions address and focus on the evolution of the company over the next several years.

See Also: 23 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

FCEL 52-Week Range: $3.39 - $18.60

FuelCell shares were down 4.27% at $6.05 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of FuelCell.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy' Q1 Revenue More Than Doubles Aided By Product Revenue Contribution
Recap: FuelCell Energy Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
FuelCell Energy Earnings Preview
Why Plug Power, FuelCell, Enphase Energy, First Solar And Sunrun Shares Are Rising
FuelCell Energy Stock Is Having A Make It Or Break It Moment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com