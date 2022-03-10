JD.com: Q4 Earnings Insights
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JD.com beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $8.92 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JD.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.41
|0.38
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.45
|0.38
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|33.90B
|38.28B
|29.67B
|33.78B
|Revenue Actual
|33.94B
|39.31B
|31.01B
|34.38B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News