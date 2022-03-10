 Skip to main content

JD.com: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:14am   Comments
JD.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JD.com beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $8.92 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JD.com's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.41 0.38 0.19
EPS Actual 0.49 0.45 0.38 0.23
Revenue Estimate 33.90B 38.28B 29.67B 33.78B
Revenue Actual 33.94B 39.31B 31.01B 34.38B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

