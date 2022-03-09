 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Earthstone Energy Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 5:24pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Earthstone Energy Q4 Earnings

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Earthstone Energy beat estimated earnings by 31.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $107.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Earthstone Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.16 0.04 0.03
EPS Actual 0.35 0.26 0.17 0.09
Revenue Estimate 91.60M 72.22M 57.19M 42.37M
Revenue Actual 110.38M 89.67M 75.57M 36.67M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ESTE)

Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Preview: Earthstone Energy's Earnings
A Look Into Earthstone Energy's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings