Recap: Earthstone Energy Q4 Earnings
Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Earthstone Energy beat estimated earnings by 31.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $107.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Earthstone Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.16
|0.04
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.26
|0.17
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|91.60M
|72.22M
|57.19M
|42.37M
|Revenue Actual
|110.38M
|89.67M
|75.57M
|36.67M
