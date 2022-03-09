Recap: Earthstone Energy Q4 Earnings

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Earthstone Energy beat estimated earnings by 31.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $107.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Earthstone Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.16 0.04 0.03 EPS Actual 0.35 0.26 0.17 0.09 Revenue Estimate 91.60M 72.22M 57.19M 42.37M Revenue Actual 110.38M 89.67M 75.57M 36.67M

